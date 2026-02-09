Pakistan Set to End Boycott of T20 World Cup Match Against India
Following consultations with Bangladesh and the ICC, Pakistan is likely to end its boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India. An announcement is expected shortly, as ICC considers demands and negotiations around future cricket events involving Bangladesh.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a significant development, Pakistan is poised to end its boycott of the T20 World Cup match scheduled against India. This comes after strong interventions from the Bangladesh Cricket Board and discussions with the ICC, according to PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi.
Naqvi noted that assurances and further advice from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were sought after Sri Lanka's President intervened, emphasizing the significance of the game on February 15 in Colombo. Media reports suggest that a formal announcement will be made within the next 24 to 48 hours.
Negotiations with the ICC have been complex, with demands for enhancing bilateral cricket relations and potential tri-series discussions. Although the ICC rebuffed some requests, alternate accommodations involving Bangladesh may be considered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- India
- T20 World Cup
- boycott
- PCB
- ICC
- Bangladesh
- Shehbaz Sharif
- cricket match
- Sri Lanka
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Secures Key U.S. Tariff Reduction for Textiles and Apparel
Tarique Rahman Touts Vision for a Democratic, Self-Reliant Bangladesh
Pakistan has withdrawn decision to boycott T20 World Cup match against India after request from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka: Pak govt source.
ICC not to impose penalty or sanction on Bangladesh Cricket Board for refusing to play T20 World Cup matches in India.
ICC Decision: No Penalty for Bangladesh Cricket Board Despite Boycott