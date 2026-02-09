Aiden Markram's Heroics Propel South Africa to Victory in T20 World Cup

In a display of commanding leadership, Aiden Markram led South Africa to a decisive 57-run victory against Canada in the T20 World Cup Group D opener. Markram's aggressive 59-run innings set the tone as South Africa amassed a formidable 213 for 4 after being put to bat.

Despite Navneet Dhaliwal's commendable 64-run attempt, Canada's pursuit faltered at 156 for 8, unable to overcome the Proteas' pace attack. Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen led the bowling charge with impactful breakthroughs, ensuring Canada remained behind the steep target.

The South African batsmen, notably Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock, and David Miller, rallied to complement Markram's fiery outing, collectively thwarting Canada's bowling side. The game's momentum was sealed by Miller and Tristan Stubbs' 75-run stand, which propelled South Africa to a commanding total.

