Thrilling Day at Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League: Upsets, Wins, and Ties

In an electrifying day at the Royal Enfield Ice Hockey League Season 3, hosted at Nawang Dorjay Stobdan Stadium, Leh, teams vied fiercely for positions. Organized in partnership with the UT Administration of Ladakh and the Ice Hockey Association of Ladakh, the day concluded with Kangs Sing and Humas Warriors tied at the summit, each amassing 24 points.

Tightly-contested matches defined the day, as Sham Eagles strengthened their hold at the women's table, ending Kharu Eagles' unbeaten streak. In the men's category, Shakar Chiktan Royals and Sham Wolves drew 3-3, overcoming a challenging encounter with exceptional comebacks.

Meanwhile, Kangs Sing edged out Zanskar Chadar Tamers 3-2 in a gripping duel. Notably, Sham Eagles blanked Kharu Eagles 5-0, underscoring their dominance. Changthang Shans outlasted United Nubra 7-3, while Purig Warriors shut out Maryul Spawo 2-0, marking a strategic day of ice hockey brilliance.

