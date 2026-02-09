Left Menu

Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision for T20 Clash with India

The Pakistan government reversed its boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India, set for February 15 in Colombo, after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was persuaded by calls from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. A formal announcement is expected from the Pakistan Cricket Board soon.

Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision for T20 Clash with India
In a dramatic turn of events, Pakistan has decided not to proceed with its planned boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India. The match, which is scheduled for February 15 in Colombo, will now see Pakistan take the field following diplomatic interventions by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received direct appeals from both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to reconsider the decision, which had stirred significant controversy. A senior government official confirmed that these discussions prompted Sharif to revoke the boycott.

The Pakistan Cricket Board Chief, Mohsin Naqvi, mentioned that a formal announcement on the updated stance would be forthcoming within 24 hours. The decision underscores the influence of sports diplomacy and its potential to bridge political tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

