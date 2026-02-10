Left Menu

Pakistan Reverses Boycott Decision: India-Pakistan World Cup Clash On

Pakistan has reversed its decision to boycott the T20 World Cup match against India in Sri Lanka due to geopolitical tensions. Responding to multilateral discussions and requests from friendly countries, the Pakistani government directed their team to play, considering the significance of the India-Pakistan cricket matchup.

In a surprising turn of events, Pakistan has agreed to face India in the upcoming T20 World Cup match scheduled in Sri Lanka. This decision reverses their previous stance to boycott the game due to geopolitical tensions, as announced by the Pakistani government on Monday.

Last week, directions were issued to the Pakistani team to abstain from the Group A match to show solidarity with Bangladesh. Bangladesh refused to tour India over safety concerns, leading to Scotland replacing them in the tournament. Pakistan's government, however, cited successful multilateral discussions and the urgings of friendly nations as reasons for their change in decision.

Had Pakistan proceeded with the boycott, it would have forfeited crucial points and diminished the impact of the highly-anticipated India-Pakistan clash. The cricket match remains of paramount interest globally. Meanwhile, Indian Captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed India would travel to Colombo as planned. Political tensions have strained relations between India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, affecting bilateral cricket arrangements.

