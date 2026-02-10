Left Menu

Kylian Mbappé: The New Ronaldo? Breaking Records and Making Waves at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé's outstanding performance with Real Madrid is drawing comparisons to Cristiano Ronaldo. With 23 goals in 22 league games, his potential to rival Ronaldo's achievements is evident. Coach Álvaro Arbeloa praises Mbappé as the world's best player, echoing sentiments from teammates like Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 10-02-2026 09:52 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 09:52 IST
Kylian Mbappé: The New Ronaldo? Breaking Records and Making Waves at Real Madrid
Kylian Mbappé
  • Country:
  • Spain

Kylian Mbappé's remarkable scoring streak at Real Madrid is sparking comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary star who once graced the Spanish club. With Mbappé netting his 23rd goal in 22 league matches, speculations abound on whether he can match or even surpass Ronaldo's storied success.

Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa lauds the French striker's potential. Having played alongside Ronaldo during his tenure at Madrid, Arbeloa acknowledges the difficulty of matching Ronaldo's achievements, yet believes Mbappé possesses the unique skill set required to follow in his footsteps, if not surpass him.

Mbappé, 27, reveres Ronaldo as his idol and is on track to break significant records at Madrid, having already scored 59 goals in 2025. His exceptional form, with 43 goals in 35 appearances this season, reaffirms his status as arguably the best player globally, echoing praise from teammates and Spanish media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

Coffee’s Role in Dementia Prevention: The Brew of Good Brain Health

 United Kingdom
2
Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

Obesity's Global Impact on Infectious Disease Mortality Unveiled

 India
3
Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

Chaos Erupts in Hathras: 26 Arrested Following Child's Tragic Accident

 India
4
Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

Echoes of Parliamentary Decorum: The Shadow of Nehru's Legacy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026