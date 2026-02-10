Kylian Mbappé: The New Ronaldo? Breaking Records and Making Waves at Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappé's remarkable scoring streak at Real Madrid is sparking comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary star who once graced the Spanish club. With Mbappé netting his 23rd goal in 22 league matches, speculations abound on whether he can match or even surpass Ronaldo's storied success.

Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa lauds the French striker's potential. Having played alongside Ronaldo during his tenure at Madrid, Arbeloa acknowledges the difficulty of matching Ronaldo's achievements, yet believes Mbappé possesses the unique skill set required to follow in his footsteps, if not surpass him.

Mbappé, 27, reveres Ronaldo as his idol and is on track to break significant records at Madrid, having already scored 59 goals in 2025. His exceptional form, with 43 goals in 35 appearances this season, reaffirms his status as arguably the best player globally, echoing praise from teammates and Spanish media.

