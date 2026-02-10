14-Year-Old Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A Record-Breaking Prodigy
Jos Buttler praises 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the best player he's seen, following a record-breaking 175 in the U-19 World Cup 2026 final. The prodigy, who has shattered multiple records, is labeled a future superstar with accomplishments including an IPL century at such a young age.
- Country:
- India
England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has declared 14-year-old Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the best player he has ever observed. Buttler's remarks, made on the 'Love for Cricket' podcast, follow Sooryavanshi's scintillating 175-run innings from 80 balls during the Under-19 World Cup 2026 final against England.
Buttler expressed awe at Sooryavanshi's talent, suggesting his early brilliance highlights future potential. Mark Wood, also on the podcast, acknowledged the bold claim and pondered Sooryavanshi's potential to become a cricket superstar, a sentiment Buttler reinforced by citing his IPL century as evidence of his prodigious skills.
In the U-19 final, Sooryavanshi led India to victory with a stunning display of power hitting, including 15 fours and 15 sixes, taking India to a monumental 411/9 score. His outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Tournament award, and his consistent excellence in cricket was recognized with multiple honors in 2025.
