Left Menu

14-Year-Old Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A Record-Breaking Prodigy

Jos Buttler praises 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the best player he's seen, following a record-breaking 175 in the U-19 World Cup 2026 final. The prodigy, who has shattered multiple records, is labeled a future superstar with accomplishments including an IPL century at such a young age.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:00 IST
14-Year-Old Cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: A Record-Breaking Prodigy
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

England's wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler has declared 14-year-old Indian cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as the best player he has ever observed. Buttler's remarks, made on the 'Love for Cricket' podcast, follow Sooryavanshi's scintillating 175-run innings from 80 balls during the Under-19 World Cup 2026 final against England.

Buttler expressed awe at Sooryavanshi's talent, suggesting his early brilliance highlights future potential. Mark Wood, also on the podcast, acknowledged the bold claim and pondered Sooryavanshi's potential to become a cricket superstar, a sentiment Buttler reinforced by citing his IPL century as evidence of his prodigious skills.

In the U-19 final, Sooryavanshi led India to victory with a stunning display of power hitting, including 15 fours and 15 sixes, taking India to a monumental 411/9 score. His outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Tournament award, and his consistent excellence in cricket was recognized with multiple honors in 2025.

TRENDING

1
Macron's Call to Action: Strengthening Europe's Global Power

Macron's Call to Action: Strengthening Europe's Global Power

 Global
2
Rethinking Diabetes Diagnosis: Beyond HbA1c in South Asia

Rethinking Diabetes Diagnosis: Beyond HbA1c in South Asia

 India
3
Nationwide Protests Unite Arabs and Jews in Israel Against Rising Violence

Nationwide Protests Unite Arabs and Jews in Israel Against Rising Violence

 Israel
4
Opposition Challenges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's Conduct

Opposition Challenges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's Conduct

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026