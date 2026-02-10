Netherlands Clinch Victory Over Namibia in T20 World Cup Thriller

The Netherlands showcased a spectacular performance against Namibia in their recent T20 World Cup match, securing victory with a seven-wicket win.

Namibia, batting first, posted a score of 156 for eight, with notable contributions from Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Jan Frylinck. Key performances from the Netherlands bowlers, Logan van Beek and Bas de Leede, who picked up two wickets each, curbed the Namibian total.

In response, the Netherlands chased down the target of 157 in just 18 overs, thanks to Bas de Leede's unbeaten 72 and a solid 32 from Colin Ackermann. Opener Michael Levitt also made a quick-fire 28 from 15 balls, setting a brisk pace for the innings.

