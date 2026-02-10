Women's Asian Cup: A Game-Changer for Female Footballers in Asia

A new report by FIFPro, the global players union, reveals that professional standards for female footballers in Asia remain below global benchmarks. However, the upcoming Women's Asian Cup is seen as a pivotal moment to enhance conditions for players across the region.

Scheduled for March 1-21 in Australia, the tournament could generate $82.4 million, potentially making it the most commercially successful edition of the regional event. A letter from players seeking collaboration for equal prize money and opportunities was sent to the Asian Football Confederation in December.

FIFPro Asia/Oceania Secretary General Shoko Tsuji emphasized the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup as a chance to address historical gender inequalities and elevate the status of female footballers in Asia, though the AFC has yet to comment.

(With inputs from agencies.)