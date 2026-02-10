Bas de Leede's Heroics Propel Netherlands to T20 Victory

Bas de Leede's stellar performance, scoring an unbeaten 72, ensured the Netherlands' triumph over Namibia by seven wickets in the T20 World Cup Group A match. The Dutch reached a 157-run target with two overs to spare, securing their first tournament victory.

The Dutch team, recovering from a narrow loss to Pakistan, demonstrated resilience and skill. Captain Scott Edwards' decision to bowl first paid off, with de Leede leading a successful chase after Namibia's competitive total of 156-8, powered by players like Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton and Jan Frylinck.

Colin Ackermann's strategic partnership with de Leede proved pivotal, overcoming Namibia's efforts to close the game. With this win, the Netherlands sets sights on future challenges, while Namibia faces a daunting next match against defending champions India.

