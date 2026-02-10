Left Menu

Cricket's Late Embrace of Real-Time On-Field Communications

Senior batter Jos Buttler highlights cricket's lag behind other sports in real-time on-field communications. In a T20 World Cup match, head coach Brendon McCullum used a walkie-talkie to relay strategies. Despite tighter T20 matches, Buttler emphasizes learning from other sports to enhance cricket's competitive edge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:39 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:39 IST
Cricket's Late Embrace of Real-Time On-Field Communications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior batter Jos Buttler pointed out cricket's lag in adopting real-time communications with players compared to other sports. During a T20 World Cup match against Nepal, England head coach Brendon McCullum used a walkie-talkie to strategize with captain Harry Brook at a drinks break.

Buttler noted that sports like Formula 1 and football already employ real-time communication extensively, suggesting cricket could benefit from similar practices to improve game strategy and engagement. Despite cricket's slower adoption, Head Coach McCullum has been praised for his sharp, hands-on leadership approach, offering real-time guidance.

Reflecting on the close game against Nepal, Buttler underscored the unexpected challenges in T20 matches, advocating for managing emotions under pressure. He defended England bowlers despite their costly overs, acknowledging the aggressive play by Nepal. Buttler also commented on the Wankhede Stadium's pitch, speculating minimal changes for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Massive Screening Effort: Tackling Sickle Cell Anemia in Tribal Areas

India's Massive Screening Effort: Tackling Sickle Cell Anemia in Tribal Area...

 India
2
India's Economy: Alive Amidst Global Challenges

India's Economy: Alive Amidst Global Challenges

 India
3
Kamma Global Federation Hosts Mahanadu, Showcases Community's Growth and Aspirations

Kamma Global Federation Hosts Mahanadu, Showcases Community's Growth and Asp...

 India
4
Growing Concerns: USDA's Crop Data Under Scrutiny

Growing Concerns: USDA's Crop Data Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026