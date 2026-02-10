Cricket's Late Embrace of Real-Time On-Field Communications

Senior batter Jos Buttler pointed out cricket's lag in adopting real-time communications with players compared to other sports. During a T20 World Cup match against Nepal, England head coach Brendon McCullum used a walkie-talkie to strategize with captain Harry Brook at a drinks break.

Buttler noted that sports like Formula 1 and football already employ real-time communication extensively, suggesting cricket could benefit from similar practices to improve game strategy and engagement. Despite cricket's slower adoption, Head Coach McCullum has been praised for his sharp, hands-on leadership approach, offering real-time guidance.

Reflecting on the close game against Nepal, Buttler underscored the unexpected challenges in T20 matches, advocating for managing emotions under pressure. He defended England bowlers despite their costly overs, acknowledging the aggressive play by Nepal. Buttler also commented on the Wankhede Stadium's pitch, speculating minimal changes for upcoming matches.

