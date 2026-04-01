Japan Stuns England in a Historic 1-0 Victory at Wembley

Japan defeated a lacklustre England team 1-0 at Wembley, marking a significant win for the visitors just before England's manager Thomas Tuchel finalizes his World Cup squad. Kaoru Mitoma delivered Japan's winning goal in the 23rd minute, ending England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford's streak of clean sheets.

With Harry Kane sidelined due to an injury, England saw their second defeat in 12 matches under Tuchel. The game highlighted Japan's strength as they recorded their first win over England in four meetings, having recently defeated Scotland as well.

England faced criticism for its performance in this final home game before the World Cup, despite several attempts on goal. Struggles were apparent without Kane's prowess, as Tuchel made tactical changes in the second half, but it wasn't enough to alter the outcome.