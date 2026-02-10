Left Menu

Bengal's Triumph: Sudip Kumar Gharami's Heroics Propel Team to Ranji Trophy Semis

Bengal stormed into the Ranji Trophy semifinals with a dominant innings and 90-run win over Andhra, thanks to Sudip Kumar Gharami's 299. Spinner Shahbaz Ahmed took decisive wickets on the final day. Bengal will face Jammu and Kashmir next, while Karnataka and Uttarakhand battle in the other semifinal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kalyani | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:17 IST
Bengal advanced to the semifinals of the Ranji Trophy following a commanding innings and 90-run victory over Andhra, spearheaded by Sudip Kumar Gharami's extraordinary 299 runs. The match effectively concluded on Day 5 as Andhra crumbled under the immense first-innings lead of 334 runs established by Bengal.

On the final day, left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed played a pivotal role, taking crucial wickets on a challenging pitch to secure the win for Bengal. Shahbaz's four-wicket haul was supplemented by solid performances from Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, Akash Deep, Sumanta Gupta, and Anustup Majumdar, who each took a wicket.

While Andhra's Nitish Kumar Reddy made a valiant 90, it was not enough to prevent defeat. Bengal's next clash is against Jammu and Kashmir in the semifinals, with Karnataka facing Uttarakhand in the other crucial encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

