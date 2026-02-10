Left Menu

Nepal's Courageous Cricket Stands Tall Against Giants

Nepal's cricket team showcased exceptional resilience against England in their T20 World Cup match, narrowly losing by four runs. Playing at the renowned Wankhede Stadium, Nepal's rising cricket story has captured the nation's attention amidst elections, with significant backing from both government and corporate sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:26 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nepal's cricket team delivered a stellar performance against England in the T20 World Cup opener, losing by just four runs. Despite the close defeat, the match highlighted the 'resilience and determination' of Nepal as a burgeoning cricketing nation.

The match, held at Mumbai's iconic Wankhede Stadium, turned cricket into a major talking point in Nepal, even amidst the general elections. Secretary Paras Khadka expressed pride in the team's effort, emphasizing the passion and support surrounding Nepalese cricket.

Nepal's cricket journey has been bolstered by strong fan support and backing from government and corporate sectors, positioning the team to make significant strides in the Asian cricket landscape. Cricket icon Sanjay Manjrekar praised Nepal's inherent fighting spirit, paralleling it with Afghanistan's rise in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

