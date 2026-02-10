Left Menu

Australia Faces Injury Woes Ahead of T20 World Cup Clash Against Ireland

Australia confronts a challenging start to their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as injuries sideline key players, including power hitter Tim David. Despite missing several fast bowlers, skipper Mitchell Marsh remains confident ahead of their opening match against Ireland in Colombo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:56 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:56 IST
Australia's Tim David. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Australia's T20 World Cup squad has been hit by injuries once more as they prepare to face Ireland in their opening match on Wednesday. Key players, such as power hitter Tim David and speedsters Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, are sidelined, leaving the Mitchell Marsh-led team deprived of critical pace options.

In Colombo, ahead of the much-anticipated clash, Marsh assured the press that David is expected to return in the upcoming games. "He'll be back in the fray soon," Marsh stated, highlighting the strategic reintegration of the power hitter.

Currently recovering from a hamstring strain, David watches from the sidelines as the reigning champions navigate without Cummins and Hazlewood. Nathan Ellis assumes the leadership of the fast-bowling cadre, with Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis set to support the squad.

Marsh voiced confidence in alternative players stepping up. "Over the past year, guys like Benny Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett have consistently contributed. We've prepared a squad of 18 to 20 players who are match-ready," explained Marsh, affirming confidence in the team's collective experience despite changes.

In Group B, Australia will compete against co-hosts Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Oman, and first opponents, Ireland, set for February 11. (ANI)

