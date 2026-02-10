Left Menu

Kiwis' Dominant Duo Dismantle UAE in T20 World Cup Showdown

New Zealand's power hitters, Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, dominated with unbeaten fifties against UAE, achieving a 10-wicket victory in the T20 World Cup Group D match. UAE captain Muhammad Waseem and Alishan Sharafu's efforts fell short despite a strong partnership.

Updated: 10-02-2026 18:59 IST
In a sensational T20 World Cup Group D performance, New Zealand's openers Finn Allen and Tim Seifert brilliantly smashed unbeaten half-centuries, securing a commanding 10-wicket win against the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

Allen's stunning 84 and Seifert's explosive 89 ensured that New Zealand effortlessly chased down the 174-run target in a mere 15.2 overs, marking the highest partnership record for any wicket in T20 matches.

Earlier, UAE's skipper Muhammad Waseem and rising talent Alishan Sharafu contributed solid fifties to set up a fighting 173 for six, but their valiant efforts were overshadowed by New Zealand's overwhelming batting prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

