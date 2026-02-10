Dynamic Duo Dazzles: Seifert and Allen's Explosive T20 Mastery

In a spectacular display of cricketing prowess, New Zealand's Tim Seifert and Finn Allen rewrote the Twenty20 World Cup record books, dominating the United Arab Emirates' bowling attack with an unbroken partnership of 175 runs. Their efforts led to a decisive 10-wicket victory in Chennai on Tuesday.

The dynamic duo effortlessly chased down a challenging target of 174, surpassing the previous record for the highest partnership for any wicket at the men's T20 World Cup. Seifert and Allen dispatched the UAE bowlers to all corners, wrapping up the innings in a mere 15.2 overs and topping Group D.

Despite UAE captain Muhammad Waseem's valiant unbeaten 66, the team could not defend their total of 173-6. Mark Chapman's spectacular boundary catch was among the highlights of the UAE innings, but New Zealand's bowlers effectively stemmed the run flow to ensure victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)