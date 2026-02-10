Left Menu

Dynamic Duo Dazzles: Seifert and Allen's Explosive T20 Mastery

New Zealand openers Tim Seifert and Finn Allen shattered records with a stunning 10-wicket victory over UAE in the T20 World Cup, securing a record-breaking partnership of 175 runs. Seifert's 89 and Allen's 84 saw them chase down a target of 174 in just 15.2 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:00 IST
Dynamic Duo Dazzles: Seifert and Allen's Explosive T20 Mastery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a spectacular display of cricketing prowess, New Zealand's Tim Seifert and Finn Allen rewrote the Twenty20 World Cup record books, dominating the United Arab Emirates' bowling attack with an unbroken partnership of 175 runs. Their efforts led to a decisive 10-wicket victory in Chennai on Tuesday.

The dynamic duo effortlessly chased down a challenging target of 174, surpassing the previous record for the highest partnership for any wicket at the men's T20 World Cup. Seifert and Allen dispatched the UAE bowlers to all corners, wrapping up the innings in a mere 15.2 overs and topping Group D.

Despite UAE captain Muhammad Waseem's valiant unbeaten 66, the team could not defend their total of 173-6. Mark Chapman's spectacular boundary catch was among the highlights of the UAE innings, but New Zealand's bowlers effectively stemmed the run flow to ensure victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Demolition Sparks Political Outcry in Jharkhand

Demolition Sparks Political Outcry in Jharkhand

 India
2
Bollywood Star Salman Khan's RSS Event Appearance Sparks Political Debate

Bollywood Star Salman Khan's RSS Event Appearance Sparks Political Debate

 India
3
Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

Vistadome Luxury: A Scenic Rail Experience to Vaishno Devi

 India
4
Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

Aye Finance IPO: Tepid Investor Response Amid Ambitious Expansion Plans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026