India's Cricket Stars: Fitness Updates and Pre-Match Preparations

As India's cricket team hones its strategy for the T20 World Cup match against Namibia, opener Abhishek Sharma's absence from training due to a stomach ailment raises concerns about his availability. Despite this setback, preparations are underway with the team optimistic about his recovery.

Jasprit Bumrah showcased his return to peak form after a 10-day hiatus from bowling. During a rigorous training session, Bumrah impressed by outpacing Suryakumar Yadav, a display that highlighted his readiness for upcoming challenges.

Washington Sundar's return to the squad marks a cautious comeback from injury. Engaged in fielding drills and strategic discussions, Sundar's gradual involvement reassures the team of his potential contribution as the squad re-evaluates their lineup for the forthcoming match.

(With inputs from agencies.)