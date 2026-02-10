Left Menu

India's Cricket Stars: Fitness Updates and Pre-Match Preparations

India's cricket team prepares for their T20 World Cup match against Namibia. Abhishek Sharma is recovering from a stomach upset, while Jasprit Bumrah appears fully fit. Washington Sundar rejoined the squad after injury and engaged in training activities, indicating his gradual return to competitive form.

As India's cricket team hones its strategy for the T20 World Cup match against Namibia, opener Abhishek Sharma's absence from training due to a stomach ailment raises concerns about his availability. Despite this setback, preparations are underway with the team optimistic about his recovery.

Jasprit Bumrah showcased his return to peak form after a 10-day hiatus from bowling. During a rigorous training session, Bumrah impressed by outpacing Suryakumar Yadav, a display that highlighted his readiness for upcoming challenges.

Washington Sundar's return to the squad marks a cautious comeback from injury. Engaged in fielding drills and strategic discussions, Sundar's gradual involvement reassures the team of his potential contribution as the squad re-evaluates their lineup for the forthcoming match.

