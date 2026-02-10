Sachin Tendulkar Invites PM Modi to Son Arjun's Wedding

Indian cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on Tuesday, extending a personal invitation for the upcoming nuptials of his son Arjun Tendulkar to Saaniya Chandok. The announcement, made via social media, expressed gratitude for Modi's blessings and advice for the soon-to-be-wed couple.

Arjun, who has transitioned to playing with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, was previously associated with the Mumbai Indians. Despite not having played during two seasons, Arjun made his IPL debut in 2023, achieving notable performances.

Saaniya Chandok, who has strong familial ties with the Tendulkar family, is highly respected due to her lineage, being the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, the Chairman of the Graviss Group. Her connection to the Tendulkar family has been long-standing, particularly with Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar.