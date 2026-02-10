Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup Hurdle: Star Spinner Hasaranga's Exit
Sri Lanka faces a significant challenge in the T20 World Cup as Wanindu Hasaranga, a top spinner, is sidelined due to a hamstring injury. His absence comes after a strong start, leaving the team without one of its key players. Dushan Hemantha steps in as his replacement.
Sri Lanka's bid for T20 World Cup glory has hit a stumbling block after star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out with a hamstring injury, according to the International Cricket Council's announcement on Tuesday. His absence deals a heavy blow to the team's aspirations.
Hasaranga, who had made a strong start in the tournament by securing three wickets in Sri Lanka's opening win against Ireland, will be sorely missed. The experienced 28-year-old ranks fifth in all-time T20 international wickets, with his absence creating a significant gap in the lineup.
In light of this, Dushan Hemantha has been named as Hasaranga's replacement. Meanwhile, fast bowler Eshan Malinga is also sidelined with a shoulder injury, with Pramod Madushan stepping in. Sri Lanka will next face Oman in their crucial Group B encounter on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
