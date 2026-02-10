Pakistan's World Cup Boycott Drama: A Stand for Bangladesh's Respect
Pakistan's boycott threat for a T20 World Cup match against India was a strategy to stand in solidarity with Bangladesh over past injustices. Negotiations resolved the issue, with Pakistan agreeing to play, emphasizing cricket's spirit and global continuity. The decision was made following diplomatic dialogues involving multiple stakeholders.
On Tuesday, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi revealed that Pakistan's threatened boycott of a T20 World Cup match against India aimed to highlight Bangladesh's plight, after their exit over safety concerns in India.
Although Pakistan initially refused to play, diplomatic talks involving Bangladesh and the ICC prompted a change. The Pakistan government then retracted its boycott order on Monday night.
With demands met, Pakistan decided to participate to honor cricket's spirit and continuity. The move followed multisided discussions, underscored by a call from Sri Lanka's President to Pakistan's Prime Minister.
