Pakistan Triumphs Over USA: Stellar Show by Salman Agha's Squad

In a commanding display at the T20 World Cup, Pakistan secured a 32-run victory against the USA. Captain Salman Agha lauded his team's superior middle-over batting and adaptable strategy. Despite USA's competitive start, Pakistan maintained their lead and topped Group A, achieving their second win in Colombo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 23:49 IST
Pakistan cricket team (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Sri Lanka

Pakistan emerged victorious against the United States with a 32-run win at the T20 World Cup, played in Colombo. Captain Salman Agha attributed the success to an overall team performance, particularly highlighting their robust batting during the middle overs.

Agha stressed the team's adaptability, noting their ability to either chase or set targets, thanks to flexible batting and skilled finishers. He also pointed out areas needing improvement, such as powerplay execution and consistency in bowling.

Meanwhile, USA captain Monank Patel recognized his team's decent efforts in the power play but admitted the middle overs posed challenges. Despite falling short, Patel remains hopeful for upcoming matches. Pakistan now leads Group A with two wins, while the USA aims to regroup moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

