Thrilling Double Super Over Seals South Africa's Victory over Afghanistan

In an exhilarating showdown at the T20 World Cup, South Africa clinched a remarkable victory over Afghanistan after two nerve-wracking Super Overs in their Group D match on Wednesday.

South Africa, opting to bat first, set a formidable target of 187 for 6, driven by a stellar 114-run stand between Quinton de Kock (59) and Ryan Rickelton (61). In response, Afghanistan, backed by a sensational 42-ball 84 from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, matched the score, ending their innings at 187, bringing the game to its first Super Over.

Afghanistan notched up 17 without loss in their first Super Over attempt, with Azmatullah Omarzai delivering hard-hitting strokes off Lungi Ngidi. However, South Africa equaled the score, with Tristan Stubbs' six off the last delivery taking the tense game into a second Super Over. Aided by David Miller's explosive 16, South Africa set a challenging 23 for Afghanistan, whose efforts, led by Gurbaz's three sixes, fell short at 19-2, granting South Africa a thrilling win.

