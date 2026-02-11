South Africa Triumphs in Thrilling Super Over Drama against Afghanistan

In a heart-stopping spectacle at the Twenty20 World Cup, South Africa narrowly escaped defeat in a dramatic Group D encounter against Afghanistan.

The match saw fluctuating fortunes, with Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock propelling South Africa to a competitive 187-6. Afghanistan, led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz's explosive 84, matched the tally.

After the match was tied, it proceeded to a nerve-wracking double Super Over, where South Africa triumphed, leaving Afghanistan on the brink of elimination while securing their advancement aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)