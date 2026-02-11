South Africa Triumphs in Thrilling Super Over Drama against Afghanistan
In a gripping Group D match of the Twenty20 World Cup, South Africa overcame Afghanistan after two dramatic Super Overs. Despite impressive performances from Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock, Afghanistan matched their score. Ultimately, South Africa prevailed, keeping their hopes alive, while Afghanistan faces elimination.
In a heart-stopping spectacle at the Twenty20 World Cup, South Africa narrowly escaped defeat in a dramatic Group D encounter against Afghanistan.
The match saw fluctuating fortunes, with Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock propelling South Africa to a competitive 187-6. Afghanistan, led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz's explosive 84, matched the tally.
After the match was tied, it proceeded to a nerve-wracking double Super Over, where South Africa triumphed, leaving Afghanistan on the brink of elimination while securing their advancement aspirations.
