Australia Edges Out Ireland in Tense T20 World Cup Battle

Australia clinched a narrow victory against Ireland in an electrifying T20 World Cup encounter, scoring 182/6 in their 20 overs.

The match saw a swift beginning with Travis Head getting run out early, followed by Josh Inglis's significant 37 runs, as Australia steadied their innings.

Marcus Stoinis's standout performance with 45 runs was pivotal to Australia's success, while Ireland's Mark Adair, with figures of 44 runs for 2 wickets, along with George Dockrell, put up a strong bowling performance.