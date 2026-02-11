Left Menu

Priyanka Chaturvedi Criticizes BCCI Over T20 World Cup Match with Pakistan

Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi questions the BCCI and government's silence on playing a T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. Chaturvedi argues that the BCCI should take a firmer stance against playing with a 'terrorist country' and criticizes the reliance on Pakistan's decision-making regarding the match.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi raised concerns on Wednesday about the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) silence on the upcoming T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. In a conversation with ANI, she questioned why the BCCI was relying on the Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council to decide whether the match should proceed.

This comes after the Pakistan government directed its national team to play against India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup on February 15. The decision was made following a briefing to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi on talks between the PCB, ICC, and BCB. Chaturvedi argued that the BCCI, being a powerful institution, should be proactive and refuse to play against a 'terrorist country.'

Previously, Pakistan had decided to support Bangladesh by not playing against India due to venue issues and security concerns, which resulted in Bangladesh being replaced by Scotland in the tournament. Meanwhile, Team India is set for matches against Namibia, Pakistan, and the Netherlands in their group stages, with key players like Suryakumar Yadav leading the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

