Abhishek Sharma's Illness Overshadows India's Face-off with Namibia

Abhishek Sharma's stomach infection has emerged as a more significant hurdle for India's cricket team than their impending World Cup fixture against Namibia. The Indian side, following a less-than-stellar batting display against the USA, aims for a strong comeback on an advantageous Feroz Shah Kotla track this Thursday.

Namibia, not expected to pose much threat, serves as a warm-up for India. Sharma, recently discharged from the hospital, is advised to fully recover before facing Pakistan. This Namibia encounter also offers Sanju Samson a vital opportunity to reclaim form amid the competition for a spot in India's lineup.

Facing India's formidable bowling attack, including Bumrah, Pandya, and Chakravarthy, will be a tough test for Namibia. However, the ICC's scheduling appears to favor India, ensuring their progression to the Super Eight with minimal challenges before the semi-finals.

