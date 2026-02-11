Abhishek Sharma's Illness Overshadows India's Face-off with Namibia
Abhishek Sharma's stomach infection is a greater concern for India than their World Cup cricket match against Namibia. Despite Namibia's challenge, India's strong team lineup seems ready to dominate. Sharma's recovery is crucial before the upcoming clash with Pakistan, while the Namibia match provides a chance for players like Sanju Samson to regain form.
Abhishek Sharma's stomach infection has emerged as a more significant hurdle for India's cricket team than their impending World Cup fixture against Namibia. The Indian side, following a less-than-stellar batting display against the USA, aims for a strong comeback on an advantageous Feroz Shah Kotla track this Thursday.
Namibia, not expected to pose much threat, serves as a warm-up for India. Sharma, recently discharged from the hospital, is advised to fully recover before facing Pakistan. This Namibia encounter also offers Sanju Samson a vital opportunity to reclaim form amid the competition for a spot in India's lineup.
Facing India's formidable bowling attack, including Bumrah, Pandya, and Chakravarthy, will be a tough test for Namibia. However, the ICC's scheduling appears to favor India, ensuring their progression to the Super Eight with minimal challenges before the semi-finals.
