Left Menu

Abhishek Sharma's Illness Overshadows India's Face-off with Namibia

Abhishek Sharma's stomach infection is a greater concern for India than their World Cup cricket match against Namibia. Despite Namibia's challenge, India's strong team lineup seems ready to dominate. Sharma's recovery is crucial before the upcoming clash with Pakistan, while the Namibia match provides a chance for players like Sanju Samson to regain form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 18:23 IST
Abhishek Sharma's Illness Overshadows India's Face-off with Namibia
Abhishek Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Sharma's stomach infection has emerged as a more significant hurdle for India's cricket team than their impending World Cup fixture against Namibia. The Indian side, following a less-than-stellar batting display against the USA, aims for a strong comeback on an advantageous Feroz Shah Kotla track this Thursday.

Namibia, not expected to pose much threat, serves as a warm-up for India. Sharma, recently discharged from the hospital, is advised to fully recover before facing Pakistan. This Namibia encounter also offers Sanju Samson a vital opportunity to reclaim form amid the competition for a spot in India's lineup.

Facing India's formidable bowling attack, including Bumrah, Pandya, and Chakravarthy, will be a tough test for Namibia. However, the ICC's scheduling appears to favor India, ensuring their progression to the Super Eight with minimal challenges before the semi-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Mexico's Inflation Dilemma: Skepticism Over 3% Target

Bank of Mexico's Inflation Dilemma: Skepticism Over 3% Target

 Global
2
Nationwide Strike Looms: 30 Crore Workers Unite Against 'Anti-Worker' Policies

Nationwide Strike Looms: 30 Crore Workers Unite Against 'Anti-Worker' Polici...

 India
3
Mechanized Road Sweeping: A New Dawn for Air Quality Management

Mechanized Road Sweeping: A New Dawn for Air Quality Management

 India
4
Assam's Clean Electoral Roll: Voter List Refined for Upcoming Polls

Assam's Clean Electoral Roll: Voter List Refined for Upcoming Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026