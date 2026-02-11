Australia's Stellar Start at T20 World Cup with Victory Over Ireland

Australia marked the beginning of their T20 World Cup journey triumphantly, securing a comprehensive 67-run victory against Ireland in Colombo. Key performances from bowlers Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa were instrumental in stifling Ireland's chase, which was further marred by the early injury of captain Paul Stirling.

Stand-in captain Travis Head led Australia to post a formidable score of 182-6, following his decision to bat first on a slow, spin-friendly pitch. Despite late attacks from Ireland's George Dockrell, their innings was swiftly curtailed at 115 all out, with Ellis and Zampa claiming four wickets each.

Australia's batsmen laid a solid foundation despite minor setbacks, including standout batting from Josh Inglis and a pivotal partnership between Matt Renshaw and Marcus Stoinis. Australia's calculated approach in managing the middle overs ensured they set an imposing target, maintaining their aggressive reputation and elevating them to the top of Group B.

(With inputs from agencies.)