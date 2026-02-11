Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Qatar Open due to Fatigue

Novak Djokovic has officially withdrawn from the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha, citing fatigue as the reason for his decision.

The 38-year-old was scheduled for his return after the Australian Open, but he has opted to rest before the upcoming North American swing.

The Doha tournament will now see Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as the top seeds, with play beginning on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)