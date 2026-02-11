Left Menu

India-Pakistan Clash Back On: Enthusiastic Tilak Varma Gears Up

India's Tilak Varma expressed excitement ahead of the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan after the latter reversed its boycott decision. The fixture, set for February 15 in Colombo, revives the arch-rivalry following Pakistan's initial decision to withdraw. Varma remains optimistic, focusing on the team's preparation and adaptability to Colombo's conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 19:52 IST
Tilak Varma. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic reversal, the Government of Pakistan has instructed its national cricket team to proceed with the highly anticipated T20 World Cup match against India, scheduled for February 15 in Colombo. This decision overturns an earlier boycott announcement, rekindling the storied rivalry on the cricket field.

Indian star batter Tilak Varma, speaking ahead of a fixture against Namibia, conveyed the team's readiness and excitement for the upcoming clash. 'We are excited to play,' he declared, emphasizing the team's focus and preparation against all competitors and adapting to the conditions expected in Colombo.

With the Sinhalese Sports Club ground offering turn-friendly conditions, Pakistan's spinners have already made significant impacts in earlier matches. Varma acknowledged the challenges ahead but remained optimistic about India's prospects, citing recent victories over Pakistan, including a win in the T20 Asia Cup final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

