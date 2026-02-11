Belgium Stuns India with Late Goals in FIH Men's Pro League Thriller

In a gripping encounter at the FIH Men's Pro League match in Rourkela, India succumbed to Belgium's prowess with a 1-3 defeat, conceding two critical goals in the closing minutes.

Belgium dominated possession, with their pressing and well-executed strategy culminating in decisive goals from Thomas Crols and Arno Van Dessel during the final quarter. India's Shilanand Lakra managed to secure a goal, but it wasn't enough to overturn Belgium's advance.

The intense back-and-forth saw India's defense pulling out all stops in the initial stages, but Belgium's strategic dominance in possession and rapid counterattacks left the hosts reeling. Despite brilliant saves by Pawan and hard-fought defensive maneuvers, India's efforts fell short against an unyielding Belgian side.

