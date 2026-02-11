Left Menu

Belgium Stuns India with Late Goals in FIH Men's Pro League Thriller

India faced a tough 1-3 defeat against Belgium in the FIH Men's Pro League match held in Rourkela. Belgium scored twice in the final quarter, with notable performances from Thomas Crols and Arno Van Dessel. Shilanand Lakra was the lone goal-scorer for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rourkela | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping encounter at the FIH Men's Pro League match in Rourkela, India succumbed to Belgium's prowess with a 1-3 defeat, conceding two critical goals in the closing minutes.

Belgium dominated possession, with their pressing and well-executed strategy culminating in decisive goals from Thomas Crols and Arno Van Dessel during the final quarter. India's Shilanand Lakra managed to secure a goal, but it wasn't enough to overturn Belgium's advance.

The intense back-and-forth saw India's defense pulling out all stops in the initial stages, but Belgium's strategic dominance in possession and rapid counterattacks left the hosts reeling. Despite brilliant saves by Pawan and hard-fought defensive maneuvers, India's efforts fell short against an unyielding Belgian side.

(With inputs from agencies.)

