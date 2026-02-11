Adam Zampa Ties for Second-Highest T20 WC Wickets

In a record-breaking performance, Australia's star spinner Adam Zampa has joined Afghanistan's Rashid Khan as the joint-second-highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history, surpassing Pakistan's Shahid Afridi. This accomplishment was achieved during Australia's ICC T20 World Cup match against Ireland in Colombo, where Zampa's bowling prowess made the difference.

During the match, Zampa took an impressive four-wicket haul, concluding with figures of 4/23 and helping his team defend a total of 183 runs. In his T20 WC career, Zampa has now claimed 40 wickets in 22 matches at an average of 12.90 and an economy rate of 6.29, including two four-wicket hauls and a spectacular five-wicket performance.

Australia's innings featured contributions from Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, and Matt Renshaw, who propelled the team to 182/6. The Irish side, despite efforts from George Dockrell and Lorcan Tucker, faltered against Australia's pace and spin attack, bowled out for 115 thanks to sensational spells from Nathan Ellis and Zampa.

(With inputs from agencies.)