Sanjay Bangar Urges India to Retain Fearless Batting Approach

Ex-Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar advises against overanalysis after India's shaky T20 World Cup start. Despite a challenging match against the USA, where Suryakumar Yadav's 84* shone, Bangar supports a measured, yet aggressive strategy for upcoming games, highlighting positives like Washington Sundar's fitness and Jasprit Bumrah's likely inclusion against Namibia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:11 IST
Team India. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar has advised the national team not to overanalyze their underwhelming batting performance against the USA in the ICC T20 World Cup opener. He suggests the team's aggressive playing style inherently carries risks, and instead of doubting their successful strategy, they should slightly slow down.

During JioStar's 'Follow the Blues', Bangar emphasized focusing on high-risk, high-reward strategies that have historically brought the team success. He praised Suryakumar Yadav's 84* for securing India's win over the USA and expressed confidence in Washington Sundar's return to fitness, showcasing his capabilities in both batting and bowling.

Bangar anticipates Jasprit Bumrah's return to the playing XI but predicts Mohammed Siraj might be benched despite his recent performance against the USA. For future matches, he stresses the importance of balancing fearlessness with maturity to maintain momentum, particularly by players like Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya.

