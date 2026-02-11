Left Menu

Belgium Triumphs Over India in Thrilling FIH Men's Pro League Clash

In a gripping match during the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26, Belgium defeated India 3-1. Belgium's goals came from Nelson Onana, Thomas Crols, and Arno Van Dessel, while Shilanand Lakra scored for India. Despite strong defenses, Belgium maintained dominance and clinched victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:16 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:16 IST
Belgium Triumphs Over India in Thrilling FIH Men's Pro League Clash
Belgium team celebrating. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Belgium emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over India during the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. The match saw Belgium's Nelson Onana, Thomas Crols, and Arno Van Dessel scoring, while India's Shilanand Lakra managed to net a goal in response, according to Hockey India.

Both teams displayed exceptional defense in the first quarter, with early penalty corners for both sides going unconverted. Alexander Hendrickx's drag flick was stopped by India's Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Tom Boon's attempt for Belgium went narrowly wide. The game opened up in the second quarter, with Pawan, India's goalkeeper, making crucial saves.

Despite India's relentless counterattacks, Belgium maintained possession dominance. In the 53rd minute, Thomas Crols secured Belgium's lead, and Arno Van Dessel sealed the victory in the 57th minute, demonstrating Belgium's continuing pressure and strategic play throughout the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump says he insisted to Netanyahu that negotiations with Iran continue as US pushes for nuclear deal with Tehran, reports AP.

Trump says he insisted to Netanyahu that negotiations with Iran continue as ...

 Global
2
Trump says 'nothing definitive' reached after meeting with Netanyahu

Trump says 'nothing definitive' reached after meeting with Netanyahu

 Global
3
Top Haryana govt official reviews Gurugram projects; orders steps to fix accountability

Top Haryana govt official reviews Gurugram projects; orders steps to fix acc...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Ukraine to boost Kyiv air defence ahead of possible new Russian attacks

UPDATE 1-Ukraine to boost Kyiv air defence ahead of possible new Russian att...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026