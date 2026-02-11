Belgium Triumphs Over India in Thrilling FIH Men's Pro League Clash

Belgium emerged victorious with a 3-1 win over India during the Rourkela leg of the FIH Men's Pro League 2025-26 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. The match saw Belgium's Nelson Onana, Thomas Crols, and Arno Van Dessel scoring, while India's Shilanand Lakra managed to net a goal in response, according to Hockey India.

Both teams displayed exceptional defense in the first quarter, with early penalty corners for both sides going unconverted. Alexander Hendrickx's drag flick was stopped by India's Vivek Sagar Prasad, and Tom Boon's attempt for Belgium went narrowly wide. The game opened up in the second quarter, with Pawan, India's goalkeeper, making crucial saves.

Despite India's relentless counterattacks, Belgium maintained possession dominance. In the 53rd minute, Thomas Crols secured Belgium's lead, and Arno Van Dessel sealed the victory in the 57th minute, demonstrating Belgium's continuing pressure and strategic play throughout the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)