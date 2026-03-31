Excitement Builds for 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship

The 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women's National Championship commences with 29 teams across three divisions. The tournament will run until April 12, featuring a promotion and relegation format to ensure competitive play. Hosted at Ranchi's Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium, this event promises captivating hockey action.

Division 'A' consists of 12 teams divided into pools, aiming for the championship title. Divisions 'B' and 'C' utilize a league format, with top teams eyeing promotion and bottom teams facing relegation. The knockout stages for Division 'A' begin on April 9, with the final set for April 12.

Detailed match schedules highlight the competitive line-up, emphasizing encounters like Jammu Kashmir vs. Puducherry and Chandigarh vs. Karnataka on opening day. Teams earn points per match, leading to high-stakes battles, especially in Division 'A' shoot-outs per FIH rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)