Helmet Standoff: Ukraine's Skeleton Racer vs. IOC

Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych defies the International Olympic Committee's ban on his helmet, which commemorates compatriots killed since Russia's invasion. Despite facing potential disqualification, he insists on wearing it, backed by Ukraine's Olympic Committee. IOC urges compromise for competition at Milano Cortina Games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:30 IST
helmet

In a dramatic standoff, Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych is rebuffing the IOC's ban on his helmet, which bears images of fellow Ukrainians killed in the conflict with Russia. This defiance could result in disqualification at the Milano Cortina Games.

Heraskevych, supported by Ukraine's Olympic Committee, remained unwavering in his decision to wear the contentious helmet during the competition, marking a poignant protest against the ban on political statements during events. The IOC had earlier rejected the helmet, citing violations of Rule 50.2 of the Olympic Charter.

IOC spokesperson Mark Adams expressed hopes of convincing Heraskevych to comply, stressing the importance of keeping the field of play apolitical. Yet, the athlete affirmed his determination to race with the helmet, leaving open the possibility of being barred from the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

