Soccer-England to play New Zealand and Costa Rica in World Cup warm-up games

England will play ​New Zealand and ​Costa Rica ‌in Florida ​in June as part of their preparations for the ‌2026 World Cup, the Football Association said on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel's side will take on New ‌Zealand on June 6 before facing Costa ‌Rica on June 10, with the venues to be announced at a later date.

England last played Costa ⁠Rica ​in a ⁠friendly win in 2018 while they also faced the ⁠Central American side in the 2014 World ​Cup where they played out a 0-0 draw. New ⁠Zealand, who have also qualified for the World ⁠Cup, ​last faced England in 1991, losing two friendlies in Auckland and Wellington.

At the ⁠2026 World Cup, which kicks off on June ⁠11, ⁠England will face Croatia, Ghana and Panama in Group L.

