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Tiger Woods' Dramatic Florida Crash: A Closer Look

Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Florida after being distracted by his phone. Authorities found him lethargic and with prescription pills. Despite his injuries and surgeries, Woods was alert during the investigation. No injuries occurred, and Woods aims to participate in upcoming golf events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 20:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 20:54 IST
Tiger Woods' Dramatic Florida Crash: A Closer Look
Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, the legendary golfer, was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Florida after reportedly being distracted by his phone. A probable cause affidavit revealed that Woods, found lethargic at the scene, had prescription pills on him, and officers noted he appeared impaired during the investigation.

Woods, who has undergone multiple surgeries, informed officers he was distracted by his phone and changing the radio when he failed to see a slowing truck. Following the crash, which left no injuries, Woods was charged with driving under the influence and later released on bail.

Despite his recent health setbacks, including leg and back surgeries, Woods expressed his hopes to compete in the upcoming Masters Tournament. Authorities noted Woods remained talkative and alert throughout the inquiry, yet field sobriety tests suggested his faculties were compromised.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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