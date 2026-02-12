Left Menu

Soccer-Forest sack manager Dyche after four months in charge

Nottingham Forest have ​sacked Sean Dyche ​after only 114 ‌days in ​charge, with a goalless Premier League draw against bottom ‌side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday proving to be his last match.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 08:53 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 08:53 IST
Soccer-Forest sack manager Dyche after four months in charge

Nottingham Forest have ​sacked Sean Dyche ​after only 114 ‌days in ​charge, with a goalless Premier League draw against bottom ‌side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday proving to be his last match. The 54-year-old joined Forest in October on ‌a contract until the summer of 2027 ‌but becomes the third manager to lose his job at the club this season following the exits of ⁠Nuno ​Espirito Santo ⁠and Ange Postecoglou.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that ⁠Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as ​head coach," Forest said in a statement ⁠in the early hours of Thursday. "We would like to ⁠thank ​Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club and ⁠we wish them the best of luck for the ⁠future."

Forest ⁠are 17th in the league, one place above the relegation zone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DMK not dependent on Cong alliance, CM will decide, says TN Minister Rajakannappan

DMK not dependent on Cong alliance, CM will decide, says TN Minister Rajakan...

 India
2
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Forest sack manager Dyche after four months in charge

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Forest sack manager Dyche after four months in charge

 Global
3
Customs seize narcotics worth Rs 3.43 cr at Bengaluru airport

Customs seize narcotics worth Rs 3.43 cr at Bengaluru airport

 India
4
Seattle reaches USD 29M settlement with family of grad student from India struck, killed by officer

Seattle reaches USD 29M settlement with family of grad student from India st...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026