Soccer-Forest sack manager Dyche after four months in charge

Nottingham Forest have ​sacked Sean Dyche ​after only 114 ‌days in ​charge, with a goalless Premier League draw against bottom ‌side Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday proving to be his last match. The 54-year-old joined Forest in October on ‌a contract until the summer of 2027 ‌but becomes the third manager to lose his job at the club this season following the exits of ⁠Nuno ​Espirito Santo ⁠and Ange Postecoglou.

"Nottingham Forest Football Club can confirm that ⁠Sean Dyche has been relieved of his duties as ​head coach," Forest said in a statement ⁠in the early hours of Thursday. "We would like to ⁠thank ​Sean and his staff for their efforts during their time at the club and ⁠we wish them the best of luck for the ⁠future."

Forest ⁠are 17th in the league, one place above the relegation zone.

