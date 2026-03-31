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Tottenham Hopes for Premier League Salvation with De Zerbi Appointment

Tottenham hires Roberto De Zerbi as its third coach this season to avoid Premier League relegation. Although De Zerbi's past comments supporting former player Mason Greenwood attract criticism, he replaces Igor Tudor amid intense fan scrutiny. Tottenham is precariously positioned just above the relegation zone with seven games remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-03-2026 21:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 21:59 IST
Tottenham Hopes for Premier League Salvation with De Zerbi Appointment
Roberto De Zerbi
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Tottenham Hotspur has appointed Roberto De Zerbi as its third coach of the season in a desperate effort to steer clear of relegation from the Premier League. The embattled club, reigning Europa League champions, currently sits just one point above the drop zone with only seven games left.

The decision to hire De Zerbi comes amidst backlash from fans over his previous support for former player Mason Greenwood, who faced serious charges, including attempted rape, before charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence. De Zerbi had publicly defended Greenwood, leading to questions about his judgment.

Despite the controversy, De Zerbi, who previously coached at Brighton in the Premier League, now takes over from Igor Tudor, ousted after just 44 days in charge. Tottenham faces a critical period as they fight to maintain their top-flight status.

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