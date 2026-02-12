Tvesa ends winless run, takes title in play-off in 3rd leg of WPGT

Tvesa Malik ended a winless run going back to more than two years as she emerged triumphant in a play-off against Anvitha Narender in the third leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour here on Thursday. Tvesa, who began the final day one shot behind Anvitha, drew level on the fourth hole despite carding a bogey, as Anvitha faltered with a double bogey there. Anvitha then dropped further shots on the sixth and eighth holes before recovering with a birdie on the ninth at the Oxford Golf Resort. The back nine turned into a see-saw battle with the lead changing hands more than once. Tvesa, who held a one-shot advantage at the turn, stretched it to two with a birdie on the 11th. However, a double bogey on the 12th brought the contest back on level terms. Anvitha showed admirable resilience, bouncing back from a bogey on the 13th with birdies on the 15th and 16th. Tvesa, too, birdied the 15th to keep herself in contention as the duel went down to the closing stretch. The two players were once again level with two holes to go. Tvesa bogeyed the 17th to fall one behind as Anvitha parred. Tvesa needed a birdie on the 18th to force a play-off and she delivered as both players were tied at 1-over 217. Tvesa's experience saw her hold her nerve in the play-off for a long-awaited win. Riya Jadon (74) was sole third as she had three birdies against five bogeys, including three in a row from the 14th to the 16th. Amateur Aradhana Manikandan (72) and seasoned Vani Kapoor (72) were tied for fourth place. They were the only players to shoot even par on the final day and there were no under-par scores. Mannat Brar (74) was sixth, while Ridhima Dilawari (75), Karishma Govind (74) and Shagun Narain (76) were tied for seventh place and Vidhatri Urs (74) rounded off the Top-10. Ridhima Dilawari continues to lead the Hero Order of Merit, while Vani Kapoor is second and Jasmine Shekar is third. The tour stays on in Pune as the fourth leg of the WPG Tour will be held at Poona Club Golf Course from February 17 to 19 with February 16 reserved for the practice round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)