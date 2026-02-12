Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Senator says El Paso airport shutdown shows coordination problem between FAA, Pentagon

The FAA ⁠initially said ​the closure of the airport ⁠handling 4 million passengers yearly was for "special security reasons." The 10-day shutdown would have been an unprecedented action involving a ⁠single airport. Government and airline officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the FAA closed the airspace due ​to concerns that an Army laser-based counter-drone system could pose risks to air traffic.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 22:02 IST
UPDATE 1-Senator says El Paso airport shutdown shows coordination problem between FAA, Pentagon

The top ​Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee said ​on Thursday the brief shutdown ‌of El Paso ​airport by the Federal Aviation Administration because of safety concerns posed by the use of a military laser-based anti-drone system was unacceptable. The ‌FAA moved late Tuesday to shut down the Texas airport for 10 days after the Pentagon vowed to move ahead with deploying the anti-drone system without completing a safety analysis, only to reverse course ‌early Wednesday and lift the shutdown after about eight hours.

"We have a real problem of coordination ‌between DOD and FAA, so we need to resolve that," Senator Maria Cantwell said at a hearing. The sudden closure of the nation's 71st busiest airport by the FAA stranded air travelers and disrupted medical evacuation flights overnight. The FAA ⁠initially said ​the closure of the airport ⁠handling 4 million passengers yearly was for "special security reasons." The 10-day shutdown would have been an unprecedented action involving a ⁠single airport.

Government and airline officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the FAA closed the airspace due ​to concerns that an Army laser-based counter-drone system could pose risks to air traffic. The two ⁠agencies had planned to discuss the issue on February 20, but the Army opted to proceed without FAA approval, sources ⁠said, ​which prompted the FAA to halt flights. Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas, said he wants a classified briefing to understand what happened.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who ⁠oversees the FAA, said the closure had been prompted by a drone incursion by a Mexican drug ⁠cartel. However, a ⁠drone sighting near an airport would typically lead to a brief pause on traffic, not an extended closure. The Pentagon says there are more than ‌1,000 such incidents ‌each month along the U.S.-Mexico border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
South Africa's president says he will deploy army to help tackle organised crime

South Africa's president says he will deploy army to help tackle organised c...

 Global
2
Days after swing crash, Haryana CM Saini visits Surajkund fair, meets injured

Days after swing crash, Haryana CM Saini visits Surajkund fair, meets injure...

 India
3
Brazil to decide by mid-year whether to complete Angra 3 nuclear project

Brazil to decide by mid-year whether to complete Angra 3 nuclear project

Global
4
UPDATE 1-Global risk-off mood hits FTSE 100, Schroders jumps on buyout

UPDATE 1-Global risk-off mood hits FTSE 100, Schroders jumps on buyout

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026