UPDATE 1-Senator says El Paso airport shutdown shows coordination problem between FAA, Pentagon
The FAA initially said the closure of the airport handling 4 million passengers yearly was for "special security reasons." The 10-day shutdown would have been an unprecedented action involving a single airport. Government and airline officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the FAA closed the airspace due to concerns that an Army laser-based counter-drone system could pose risks to air traffic.
The top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee said on Thursday the brief shutdown of El Paso airport by the Federal Aviation Administration because of safety concerns posed by the use of a military laser-based anti-drone system was unacceptable. The FAA moved late Tuesday to shut down the Texas airport for 10 days after the Pentagon vowed to move ahead with deploying the anti-drone system without completing a safety analysis, only to reverse course early Wednesday and lift the shutdown after about eight hours.
"We have a real problem of coordination between DOD and FAA, so we need to resolve that," Senator Maria Cantwell said at a hearing. The sudden closure of the nation's 71st busiest airport by the FAA stranded air travelers and disrupted medical evacuation flights overnight. The FAA initially said the closure of the airport handling 4 million passengers yearly was for "special security reasons." The 10-day shutdown would have been an unprecedented action involving a single airport.
Government and airline officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the FAA closed the airspace due to concerns that an Army laser-based counter-drone system could pose risks to air traffic. The two agencies had planned to discuss the issue on February 20, but the Army opted to proceed without FAA approval, sources said, which prompted the FAA to halt flights. Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas, said he wants a classified briefing to understand what happened.
U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who oversees the FAA, said the closure had been prompted by a drone incursion by a Mexican drug cartel. However, a drone sighting near an airport would typically lead to a brief pause on traffic, not an extended closure. The Pentagon says there are more than 1,000 such incidents each month along the U.S.-Mexico border.
