Left Menu

Rugby-Italy stay with winning formula for Ireland clash

Coach Gonzalo Quesada will ⁠be looking to use Brex’s absence to pair Marin, who has played across the backline for Italy, ​with Tommaso Menoncello, who he has suggested in the past could become a ⁠regular midfield combination for the Italians. Quesada has gone for a 6-2 split among the replacements with David Odiase ⁠one ​of two changes on the bench as an extra forward while Paolo Odogwu is a utility pick for backline cover, along with reserve scrumhalf Alessandro Garbisi.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 12-02-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 20:44 IST
Rugby-Italy stay with winning formula for Ireland clash
  • Country:
  • Italy

Italy have stuck with a winning line-up ​for Saturday's Six Nations clash against ​Ireland, making only a single ‌enforced change ​from the side that beat Scotland 18-15 in their opening match of this year's championship last weekend. Leonardo Marin moves from ‌fullback to centre to replace Juan Ignacio Brex, who asked to be excused from the trip to Dublin for family reasons which have not been disclosed.

Lorenzo Pani comes off last weekend's ‌replacement bench to take up the No.15 slot for Saturday's game in his first ‌start in almost two years. That means there is no place in the match-day squad for fullback Ange Capuozzo as well as scrumhalf Stephen Varney, who both returned from injury this week.

Capuozzo has not played this ⁠year since ​breaking a finger ⁠playing in the French Top 14 league while Varney has been nursing an adductor injury. Coach Gonzalo Quesada will ⁠be looking to use Brex's absence to pair Marin, who has played across the backline for Italy, ​with Tommaso Menoncello, who he has suggested in the past could become a ⁠regular midfield combination for the Italians.

Quesada has gone for a 6-2 split among the replacements with David Odiase ⁠one ​of two changes on the bench as an extra forward while Paolo Odogwu is a utility pick for backline cover, along with reserve scrumhalf Alessandro Garbisi. Team: 15-Lorenzo Pani, ⁠14-Louis Lynagh, 13-Leonardo Marin, 12-Tommaso Menoncello, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Alessandro Fusco, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Manuel ⁠Zuliani, 6-Michele Lamaro (captain), 5-Andrea ⁠Zambonin, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Simone Ferrari, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Tommaso di Bartolomeo, 17-Mirco Spagnolo, 18-Muhamed Hasa, 19-Federico Ruzza, 20-Riccardo Favretto, 21-David Odiase, ‌22-Alessandro Garbisi, 23-Paolo ‌Odogwu. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; ​editing by Pritha Sarkar)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar court sentences man to death in triple murder case

Bihar court sentences man to death in triple murder case

 India
2
After Rs 9.12 lakh crore budget, CM Adityanath posts his photo with BrahMos

After Rs 9.12 lakh crore budget, CM Adityanath posts his photo with BrahMos

 India
3
Cough syrup smuggling case: Varanasi properties of key accused's father worth Rs 28 cr attached

Cough syrup smuggling case: Varanasi properties of key accused's father wort...

 India
4
Abhishek still weak, playing Pakistan game could be \"touch and go\"

Abhishek still weak, playing Pakistan game could be \"touch and go\"

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026