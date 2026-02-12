Left Menu

Cricket-India thump Namibia ahead of Pakistan clash

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus (4-20) ended Kishan's 24-ball blitz ⁠and ​they managed to apply the brake after the departures of Varma and Suryakumar (12). Pandya, who hit four sixes, and Shivam Dube (23) provided the late flourish to take India past the 200-mark.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 23:10 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 23:10 IST
Cricket-India thump Namibia ahead of Pakistan clash

Defending champions India continued their march towards the ​Super Eight stage of the Twenty20 World Cup with a ​93-run plastering of Namibia in a group ‌A ​contest at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Put into bat, India racked up 209-9 after opener Ishan Kishan (61) and middle-order batter Hardik Pandya (52) struck rapid half-centuries. They returned to bundle out Namibia for ‌116 in 18.2 overs to register their second successive victory and top the group because of their net run-rate, which is superior to Pakistan, who also have four points from two games.

The Asian arch-rivals will clash in a blockbuster in Colombo on Sunday. "I think it ‌was a pretty good game for everyone," India captain Suryakumar Yadav said.

"It was not an easy wicket to bat on. ‌The way Ishan and Sanju (Samson) started, it didn't really look like it, but it was a difficult wicket." With Abhishek Sharma, currently the top-ranked T20 batsman, still recovering from a stomach infection, an out-of-form Samson had another opportunity to impress after India were put into bat.

Samson (22) looked keen to make it count too. The ⁠right-hander smacked ​three sixes but frittered away ⁠the start and fell in the second over. Kishan was given lbw on 11 but the opener immediately reviewed the decision and replays confirmed he had edged ⁠it before the ball hit his pad.

Namibia wished it was not the case because Kishan went on to smash JJ Smit for four sixes ​in a row to race to a 20-ball fifty. To make matters worse for Namibia, Louren Steenkamp dropped Tilak Varma (25) when ⁠the batter was on 19.

India needed 4.3 overs to reach 50, and their next 50 came off just 14 balls. Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus (4-20) ended Kishan's 24-ball blitz ⁠and ​they managed to apply the brake after the departures of Varma and Suryakumar (12).

Pandya, who hit four sixes, and Shivam Dube (23) provided the late flourish to take India past the 200-mark. Steenkamp (29) and Jan Frylinck (22) began positively but Namibia kept losing wickets to drift ⁠out of contention.

For India, a fit-again Jasprit Bumrah bowled four tidy overs claiming the wicket of Ruben Trumpelmann with a trademark ⁠yorker. Varun Chakravarthy (3-7) was the pick of ⁠the Indian bowlers, while fellow spinner Axar Patel and player-of-the-match Pandya claimed two wickets apiece.

"After the powerplay, we thought dew might make bowling tough and we had a chance. But that spell ‌from Varun broke the ‌back of our chase," Erasmus said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BRIEF-Anthropic Raises $30 Billion In Series G Funding At $380 Billion Post-Money Valuation

BRIEF-Anthropic Raises $30 Billion In Series G Funding At $380 Billion Post-...

 Global
2
US will ease more sanctions on Venezuelan energy this week, official says

US will ease more sanctions on Venezuelan energy this week, official says

 United States
3
Germany's Merz says no to European protectionism but EU needs to defend itself

Germany's Merz says no to European protectionism but EU needs to defend itse...

 Germany
4
Child recruitment by armed groups in Colombia quadruples in last 5 years, says UNICEF

Child recruitment by armed groups in Colombia quadruples in last 5 years, sa...

 Colombia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026