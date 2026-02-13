Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Euro 2024 finalists Spain, England drawn together in Nations League group

England, who were promoted back to the Nations League's top division after winning their group in League B, are ‌also placed in the same group as Croatia in this year's World Cup. France and ‌Italy were grouped together for the second straight time in the Nations League, being in a difficult Group 1, which also has Turkey and former semi-finalists Belgium.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 00:25 IST
European Championship finalists England ​and Spain were drawn together in ​the UEFA Nations League's group ‌phase ​after the draw was held in Brussels on Thursday.

The pair are in Group 3 in League A, which also includes ‌Croatia, Spain's opponents in the 2023 Nations League final, and Czech Republic. England, who were promoted back to the Nations League's top division after winning their group in League B, are ‌also placed in the same group as Croatia in this year's World Cup.

France and ‌Italy were grouped together for the second straight time in the Nations League, being in a difficult Group 1, which also has Turkey and former semi-finalists Belgium. Germany were grouped with former finalists Netherlands in ⁠Group 2, ​while defending champions ⁠Portugal were pitted against Denmark, Norway and Wales in Group 4.

Russia were excluded from the competition due to ⁠the country's invasion of Ukraine. Following is the draw for the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League made on ​Thursday.

League A Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Turkey

Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece Group A3: ⁠Spain, Croatia, England, Czech Republic

Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales League B

Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia Group B2: ⁠Hungary, ​Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland

Group B3: Israel, Austria, Ireland, Kosovo Group B4: Poland, Bosnia, Romania, Sweden

League C Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino

Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia/Gibraltar* Group C3: ⁠Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg/Malta* League D

Group D1: Gibraltar/Latvia*, Malta/Luxembourg*, Andorra Group ⁠D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein

(*Gibraltar ⁠and Latvia as well as Malta and Luxembourg will compete in relegation playoffs to determine which teams will be relegated to League ‌D) (Compiled by ‌Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru, editing by Ed ​Osmond and Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

