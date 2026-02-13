Left Menu

UPDATE 2-Trump says Netanyahu should be pardoned for corruption

* Netanyahu is Israel's first sitting prime minister to ⁠be charged with a ​crime and denies ⁠bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges dating back to his 2019 indictment. * Trump has publicly urged ⁠the Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu several times, and said in late December that Herzog had told him ​the pardon was on its way.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 02:17 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 02:17 IST
UPDATE 2-Trump says Netanyahu should be pardoned for corruption

U.S. President Donald Trump said ​on Thursday Israeli Prime ‌Minister Benjamin ​Netanyahu should receive a pardon for corruption charges, saying Israeli President Isaac Herzog should be "ashamed of himself" for not granting one.

Here ‌are the details: * Trump said Netanyahu has been a great wartime prime minister and that the Israeli people should shame Herzog for not pardoning him. "He's disgraceful for not giving it. He should ‌give it," Trump said during a White House event.

* Netanyahu met Trump in Washington on ‌Wednesday - the seventh meeting between the two leaders since Trump took office last year - for talks about reaching a deal on Iran's nuclear program and its ballistic missiles. * Netanyahu is Israel's first sitting prime minister to ⁠be charged with a ​crime and denies ⁠bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges dating back to his 2019 indictment.

* Trump has publicly urged ⁠the Israeli president to pardon Netanyahu several times, and said in late December that Herzog had told him ​the pardon was on its way. Herzog's office was quick to dispute it. * ⁠Under Israeli law, the president has the authority to pardon convicts. But there is no precedent for issuing a ⁠pardon mid-trial.

* In ​response to queries about Trump's comment, Herzog's office said Netanyahu's request was under review at the Israeli Ministry of Justice for a legal opinion, and once that process was ⁠completed, Herzog would consider the request. * "Israel is a sovereign state governed by the rule of law. Contrary ⁠to the impression ⁠created by President Trump's remarks, President Herzog has not yet made any decision on this matter," Herzog's office said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US, Taiwan finalize deal to cut tariffs, boost purchases of US goods

US, Taiwan finalize deal to cut tariffs, boost purchases of US goods

 United States
2
US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks as tech rout deepens on AI angst

US STOCKS-Wall Street sinks as tech rout deepens on AI angst

 Global
3
Senior US health official Oz invited Epstein to Valentine's Day party, documents show

Senior US health official Oz invited Epstein to Valentine's Day party, docum...

 Global
4
Guatemalan journalist Zamora granted house arrest again

Guatemalan journalist Zamora granted house arrest again

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026