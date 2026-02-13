Left Menu

Boxing-Fury to make comeback at Tottenham Hotspur stadium

"He's really got the bit ⁠between his teeth, he's training hard ​in Thailand, he's got himself in ⁠good shape," Fury's promoter Frank Warren told ⁠Sky ​Sports. He'll ⁠be in fight mode ready to go ⁠and ⁠he's out to prove a point."

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2026 08:42 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 08:42 IST
Tyson Fury's ​comeback fight ​against Arslanbek ‌Makhmudov will ​take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on ‌April 11, the Briton said in a social media post on Thursday. Fury, 37, ‌announced his return from his latest ‌spell of retirement last month. It will be his first fight since losing ⁠to ​Oleksandr Usyk ⁠in December 2024.

"He's really got the bit ⁠between his teeth, he's training hard ​in Thailand, he's got himself in ⁠good shape," Fury's promoter Frank Warren told ⁠Sky ​Sports. "He looks after himself and he is in shape. He'll ⁠be in fight mode ready to go ⁠and ⁠he's out to prove a point."

