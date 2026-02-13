Boxing-Fury to make comeback at Tottenham Hotspur stadium
Tyson Fury's comeback fight against Arslanbek Makhmudov will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 11, the Briton said in a social media post on Thursday. Fury, 37, announced his return from his latest spell of retirement last month. It will be his first fight since losing to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024.
"He's really got the bit between his teeth, he's training hard in Thailand, he's got himself in good shape," Fury's promoter Frank Warren told Sky Sports. "He looks after himself and he is in shape. He'll be in fight mode ready to go and he's out to prove a point."
