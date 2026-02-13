Hamilton Braces for NRL All Stars Economic Boost

Hamilton is preparing for a major influx of visitors this weekend as thousands of rugby league fans travel to the city for the 2026 NRL All Stars clash — an internationally broadcast sporting showcase backed by the Government.

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston says the trans-Tasman event will deliver both cultural significance and economic momentum for the Waikato region.

“The NRL All Stars event is a unique celebration of sport, community and culture, bringing together Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander and Māori players to represent their countries,” Upston says.

Major Event, Major Economic Impact

With fans travelling from across New Zealand and Australia, accommodation providers, hospitality venues, retailers and tourism operators in Hamilton and the wider Waikato region are expected to benefit from a significant weekend uplift.

Large-scale sporting events regularly inject millions into host regions through:

Hotel and short-term accommodation bookings

Restaurant and hospitality spending

Transport and retail activity

Visitor attractions and tours

“With a large influx of passionate fans and international broadcast reach, the event will give an economic boost to Hamilton and the wider Waikato region,” Upston says.

The fixture also places Hamilton in front of a global television audience, reinforcing New Zealand’s reputation as a capable host of major sporting events.

A Celebration of Indigenous Excellence

The NRL All Stars match is one of rugby league’s premier cultural fixtures, featuring both men’s and women’s matches between teams representing Māori and Indigenous Australian players.

Beyond the on-field contest, the event includes:

A formal welcome ceremony

Cultural performances

Community engagement initiatives

Player appearances and grassroots activities

Last hosted in New Zealand in 2023 in Rotorua, the return of the event underscores the strength of league’s footprint in Aotearoa and the deep cultural ties underpinning the fixture.

“It’s a fantastic event not only delivering an economic boost to the region but helping grow grassroots rugby league from the ground up — one tackle at a time,” Upston says.

Boost for Grassroots and Regional Tourism

The Government says events of this scale help grow participation in sport while driving visitor spending into regional economies.

“It will attract league fans from across New Zealand and Australia to the Waikato, giving a boost to our local tourism and hospitality businesses,” Upston says.

“Events like these generate a buzz in our regions, keeping our communities and local businesses humming.”

The Government has signalled ongoing support for major sporting and cultural events as part of a broader strategy to position New Zealand as a preferred destination for international events.

Match Details

The NRL All Stars fixture will take place on Sunday 15 February 2026 at FMG Stadium, Hamilton, with both men’s and women’s matches scheduled as part of the event programme.

As fans descend on the city, Hamilton is set for a weekend combining elite sport, Indigenous pride and regional economic momentum.