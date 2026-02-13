Left Menu

Aston Martin in High-Gear: Catching Up In Formula One

Aston Martin faces challenges in Formula One testing, with driver Lance Stroll highlighting their need to catch up to rivals. Despite new technical leadership, the team is behind on laps and performance. Teammates aim to improve before the season opener in Australia, partnering with Honda engines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Aston Martin faces significant challenges as they trail rivals in Formula One testing, Canadian driver Lance Stroll disclosed.

The AMR26, the first under the technical guidance of Adrian Newey, was delayed debuting at Barcelona's shakedown, with further setbacks in Bahrain.

As the season kicks off in Australia on March 8, Aston Martin aims to narrow a four-second performance gap with its new Honda partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

