Left Menu

Avani Prashanth's Stellar Performance at Saudi Ladies International

Avani Prashanth climbed to Tied-22nd with a strong performance at the PIF Saudi Ladies International Championship. Her solid four-under 68 included five birdies. Meanwhile, Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Pranavi Urs are placed T-54 and T-57. Hye-Jinn Choi leads alongside Rio Takeda at 15-under.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:04 IST
Avani Prashanth's Stellar Performance at Saudi Ladies International
Avani Prashanth
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

In an impressive display, Avani Prashanth shot a four-under 68 to secure a Tied-22nd position at the PIF Saudi Ladies International Championship. With one round left, Prashanth logged five birdies against a single bogey, setting the stage for a potential climb up the leaderboard.

Her fellow Indian golfers saw mixed fortunes with Aditi Ashok and Pranavi Urs sitting at T-54 and T-57, respectively. Meanwhile, notable performances from other players dominated the day.

South Korean Hye-Jinn Choi reclaimed the lead with a round of 65, sharing the top spot with Japan's Rio Takeda, both sitting at 15-under. South African Cassandra Alexander holds sole possession of third place, while second round leader Mimi Rhodes saw a drop to T-13 after an even par score.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

Arizona Sheriff at Odds with FBI in High-Stakes Abduction Case

 Global
2
USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherlands

USA's Historic T20 Triumph: Mukkamalla Stars in Stunning Win Over Netherland...

 India
3
Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

Argentina's Senate Greenlights Landmark Labor Reform Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline Sets Record for Complaint Resolution

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026