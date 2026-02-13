Avani Prashanth's Stellar Performance at Saudi Ladies International
Avani Prashanth climbed to Tied-22nd with a strong performance at the PIF Saudi Ladies International Championship. Her solid four-under 68 included five birdies. Meanwhile, Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Pranavi Urs are placed T-54 and T-57. Hye-Jinn Choi leads alongside Rio Takeda at 15-under.
In an impressive display, Avani Prashanth shot a four-under 68 to secure a Tied-22nd position at the PIF Saudi Ladies International Championship. With one round left, Prashanth logged five birdies against a single bogey, setting the stage for a potential climb up the leaderboard.
Her fellow Indian golfers saw mixed fortunes with Aditi Ashok and Pranavi Urs sitting at T-54 and T-57, respectively. Meanwhile, notable performances from other players dominated the day.
South Korean Hye-Jinn Choi reclaimed the lead with a round of 65, sharing the top spot with Japan's Rio Takeda, both sitting at 15-under. South African Cassandra Alexander holds sole possession of third place, while second round leader Mimi Rhodes saw a drop to T-13 after an even par score.
